Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season 2 auction on November 3

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), a flagship initiative of SJ Uplift Kabaddi and officially sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi Association, has announced that the Season 2 Player Auction will take place on November 3, 2025, in Noida. The event will be powered by CricBattle, appointed as UPKL’s official auction technology partner.

League Expansion: Two New Franchises Join the Line-Up

Building on the success of its inaugural season, UPKL is expanding its footprint from eight to ten teams this year. The two new entrants, Aligarh Tigers and Kanpur Warriors, will join a roster of returning teams that include Lucknow Lions, Yamuna Yoddha, Noida Ninja, Kashi Kings, Avadh Ramdoot, Bridge Stars, Sangam Challengers, and Ganga Kings of Mirzapur.

This expansion reflects the league’s growing influence and its commitment to nurturing kabaddi talent from every corner of Uttar Pradesh. Auction Structure and Budget Details Each team will have a ₹12 lakh purse to build a competitive squad, taking the total auction pool to ₹1.2 crore. The player pool has also grown significantly, with over 500 athletes shortlisted through UPKL’s scouting and registration program, a sharp rise from the 350 participants in Season 1. Players will be divided into four categories based on their experience and performance level: Category A: Base price ₹1,00,000 Category B: Base price ₹60,000

Category C: Base price ₹40,000 Category D: Base price ₹25,000 The auction will follow an open-bid, live format, held in the presence of franchise owners, team officials, and league representatives. Squad Composition Guidelines As per the UPKL Auction Handbook, every franchise must form a balanced team by selecting: Minimum 3 players from Category A 4 players each from Categories B and C 3 players from Category D This framework ensures every side has a healthy mix of seasoned professionals and emerging kabaddi stars.

Leadership Speaks: Transparency and Growth at the Core Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating: “The auction is one of the most exciting moments for any franchise. With ten teams and a deeper talent pool this season, we are entering a new phase of competitiveness and professionalism. Our partnership with CricBattle reinforces our mission to bring transparency and technology to kabaddi at every level.” Echoing this sentiment, Rakesh Desai, Founder of CricBattle, said: “We are thrilled to partner with UPKL as its official auction partner. Our real-time auction platform is designed for precision and fairness, ensuring seamless operations for large-scale events like this. This collaboration also marks CricBattle’s expansion into kabaddi, aligning with a league that mirrors our vision of innovation and integrity.”