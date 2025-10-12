204th-ranked Vacherot stuns Djokovic, to face cousin in Shanghai final

The Shanghai Masters will witness a family affair like no other. Two cousins — qualifier Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech — will face each other in Sunday’s final after scripting one of the most improbable stories in ATP Masters history.

The 204th-ranked Vacherot, an alternate in qualifying, stunned a struggling Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, becoming the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history, according to the ATP. Only hours later, Rinderknech mounted a remarkable comeback to defeat Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 — setting up a showdown that even their family had never dared to imagine.

Why this story matters

For a sport defined by individual brilliance, this final is about bloodlines, belief, and the beauty of the unexpected. Vacherot’s journey from alternate to centre stage is a tale of perseverance, while Rinderknech’s comeback underscores grit and composure under pressure. The Shanghai Masters final will be the first time two cousins have faced each other in an ATP Masters title match — an extraordinary moment in the sport’s modern era. Vacherot’s miracle run Vacherot, 26, representing Monaco, walked onto the court as an underdog and left as a giant-slayer. Facing 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, he displayed fearless precision, breaking the Serbian’s rhythm and exploiting his physical discomfort. Djokovic, visibly slowed by a sore hip, took a medical timeout in the opening set but refused to blame injury for his defeat.

“It’s all about him,” Djokovic said later. “I wish him all the best in the final — the better player won today.” For Vacherot, the victory was surreal. “Is this real? I don’t know,” he said after the match. “To have Novak on the other side of the court was an unbelievable experience.” Rinderknech’s moment of redemption Just hours later, Vacherot was courtside celebrating his cousin’s triumph. Rinderknech, ranked 54th, recovered from a set down to outlast Medvedev, showing remarkable mental strength. His forehand found new depth in the second set, and he rode that momentum through the decider to seal his place in the final.

“In the best dreams, we couldn’t have dreamt about this,” Rinderknech said. “Now we are here, we fought through so many matches, and somehow we are the guys standing at the end. It’s just incredible.” From Texas to triumph Both cousins share more than blood — they share history at Texas A&M University, where they honed their games. Sunday’s final will mark the first time they face each other on the ATP circuit. The bond they share off the court will be tested under the bright lights of Shanghai, where one will script the ultimate fairytale ending.