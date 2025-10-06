World Para Athletics 2025: Final medal tally; list of Indian medallists

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships came to a conclusion on Sunday, October 5. The event, which began on September 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India, was the first-ever World Para Athletics Championships hosted by any South Asian country. Brazil, who finished second in the 2024 edition of the World Para Athletics Championships, improved their standings in 2025 and finished at the top of the medal tally with 44 medals, including 15 gold, 20 silver and 9 bronze. China, with 13 gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze medals, was the team with the most medals (52) but finished in second place due to winning two fewer golds than Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with 9 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals, finished at the number three spot. The hosts India finished at number 10 with 6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze medals. Final medal tally of World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Position Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Brazil 15 20 9 44 2 China 13 22 17 52 3 Islamic Rep. of Iran 9 2 5 16 4 Netherlands 8 3 1 12 5 Poland 8 2 6 16 6 Colombia 7 10 4 21 7 Great Britain 7 5 13 25 8 Italy 7 1 3 11 9 United States 6 9 12 27 10 India 6 9 7 22 11 Germany 6 2 3 11 12 Thailand 6 2 2 10 13 Switzerland 6 1 2 9 14 Uzbekistan 5 6 2 13 15 Ukraine 5 5 5 15 16 Japan 4 8 2 14 17 Belgium 4 2 0 6 18 Türkiye 3 7 1 11 19 Algeria 3 3 3 9 20 Spain 3 2 5 10 21 New Zealand 3 2 2 7 22 Mexico 3 1 6 10 23 Canada 3 1 5 9 24 Ecuador 3 1 1 5 25 Latvia 3 1 0 4 26 Ireland 3 0 0 3 27 Australia 2 6 5 13 28 Tunisia 2 4 3 9 29 Argentina 2 1 0 3 30 Croatia 2 0 2 4 30 South Africa 2 0 2 4 32 Saudi Arabia 1 3 1 5 33 Greece 1 1 4 6 34 Portugal 1 1 2 4 35 Cuba 1 1 1 3 35 Hungary 1 1 1 3 35 Serbia 1 1 1 3 38 Mauritius 1 1 0 2 39 Malaysia 1 0 2 3 40 Morocco 1 0 1 2 40 Norway 1 0 1 2 40 Peru 1 0 1 2 40 United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 2 44 Bulgaria 1 0 0 1 44 Libya 1 0 0 1 44 Refugee Para Team 1 0 0 1 47 France 0 5 1 6 48 Indonesia 0 3 1 4 49 Kenya 0 2 0 2 50 Denmark 0 1 3 4 50 Iraq 0 1 3 4 52 Costa Rica 0 1 1 2 52 Czechia 0 1 1 2 52 Republic of Korea 0 1 1 2 52 Lithuania 0 1 1 2 56 Angola 0 1 0 1 56 Finland 0 1 0 1 56 Jordan 0 1 0 1 56 Kuwait 0 1 0 1 56 Namibia 0 1 0 1 56 Trinidad & Tobago 0 1 0 1 62 Sri Lanka 0 0 2 2 63 Botswana 0 0 1 1 63 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 63 Venezuela 0 0 1 1

India records best-ever medal haul Despite finishing outside the top three, the hosts India still managed to enjoy a successful tournament as, with 22 medals (6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze), they surpassed their overall best medal tally record of 17, set in the 2024 Kobe World Para Athletics Championships. Sprinter Simran Sharma, with two medals to her name, was the top athlete for India, while Paralympic gold medallists Navdeep and Sumit also proved why they are among the best the country has to offer. But who are the other medallists for India at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025? Take a look.

Simran Sharma Simran Sharma won gold in the Women’s 100m T12 and silver in the 200m T12 at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Competing in the visually impaired category, she showed great speed and consistency. Her performances marked significant progress for Indian para sprinting and reflected her hard work and commitment to excellence on the global stage. Nishad Kumar Nishad Kumar claimed gold in the Men’s High Jump T47 event with a strong display of timing and technique. A consistent performer, Nishad cleared crucial heights with ease to secure the top position. His steady improvement over the years has made him one of the most dependable Indian athletes in para high jump competitions.

Sumit Antil Sumit Antil secured gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64, maintaining his excellent form. Known for his powerful and controlled throws, he once again dominated his event. His consistent results have established him as one of India’s leading para athletes, continuing his success from previous international championships. Sandip Sanjay Sargar Sandip Sanjay Sargar won gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F44 event with a fine technical effort. His performance reflected precision and timing, ensuring a top finish for India. This result marks a major breakthrough in his career as he continues to progress among India’s top para throwers.

Rinku Hooda Rinku Hooda struck gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 category. His throw stood out for accuracy and strength, earning India another first-place finish. Rinku’s steady performances at international levels underline his growing role as a key figure in India’s para athletics setup. Shailesh Kumar Shailesh Kumar won gold in the Men’s High Jump T63 event after clearing the bar with confidence. His balance and discipline helped him overcome strong competition. The result adds to India’s strength in para high jump and confirms his position among the best in his category. Preeti Pal Preeti Pal earned silver in the Women’s 100m T35 and bronze in the 200m T35. Her strong sprinting form was evident across both races, showing improved pace in a competitive field. The medals reflect her progress and consistency across short-distance track events.

Navdeep Navdeep won silver in the Men’s Javelin Throw F41. His controlled release and composure during crucial attempts helped him secure the podium spot. Navdeep has been a steady performer for India, continuing his reliable presence in international para throwing events. Ekta Bhyan Ekta Bhyan claimed silver in the Women’s Club Throw F51 with a composed performance. Her technique and focus were key to achieving a strong series of throws. As one of India’s experienced para athletes, she maintained her track record of international medal finishes. Dharambir Dharambir earned silver in the Men’s Club Throw F51 after producing consistent throws throughout the final. His experience and control made a decisive difference. The result once again placed him among India’s most dependable para throwers on the world circuit.

Sandeep Sandeep took silver in the Men’s Javelin Throw F44 and bronze in the 200m T44. His ability to perform well in both field and sprint events showed his adaptability. He remains a multi-talented para athlete with steady results across major championships. Yogesh Kathuniya Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the Men’s Discus Throw F56. His powerful and well-timed throws kept him among the leaders throughout the event. Yogesh’s performance continued his consistent record in international para discus competitions. Sundar Singh Gurjar Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46. His throws displayed strong form and precision, keeping him close to the top spot. A seasoned competitor, Sundar remains a key figure for India in javelin events.

Deepthi Jeevanji Deepthi Jeevanji won silver in the Women’s 400m T20 with a steady and well-paced run. Her rhythm and stamina helped her stay competitive through the final stretch. The medal confirmed her growing consistency in para middle-distance running. Soman Rana Soman Rana earned bronze in the Men’s Shot Put F57. His sequence of solid attempts ensured a place on the podium. The result added to his rise as a dependable name in Indian para shot put. Praveen Kumar Praveen Kumar secured bronze in the Men’s High Jump T64. His clean clearances through the early rounds placed him among the leaders before finishing third. The medal adds to his collection of strong results from international competitions.

Pardeep Kumar Pardeep Kumar won bronze in the Men’s Discus Throw F64. His consistent rhythm and controlled release helped him achieve a podium finish. It was a strong performance that reinforced his position as one of India’s promising para throwers. Atul Kaushik Atul Kaushik claimed bronze in the Men’s Discus Throw F57 after a steady effort throughout the event. His results reflected disciplined training and focus under pressure. He continues to gain recognition in India’s growing para athletics squad. Varun Singh Bhati Varun Singh Bhati captured bronze in the Men’s High Jump T63. His jumps were precise, and he remained composed in the final rounds. The finish highlighted his sustained quality and experience in international para athletics.