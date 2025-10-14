Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

India's preparations for their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore received a boost with the arrival of Mohun Bagan Super Giants' duo Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India are all set to take on Singapore again in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier tie at the Fatorda Stadium today as they look to get crucial points on the table after a lacklustre draw away from home earlier.  India’s preparations for their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier against Singapore received a boost with the arrival of Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ duo Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte at the national camp on Saturday. Both players bring much-needed experience and energy to the squad as head coach Khalid Jamil looks to guide the Blue Tigers to their first victory in the group stage.
 
 
Bose, a seasoned defender, is expected to add stability at the back, while Ralte’s presence in midfield could provide the creative spark India has been missing. The national team currently finds itself in a challenging position, having earned just two points from three games so far.
 
Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Singapore away from home, and the upcoming return leg at home in Goa on Tuesday presents a vital opportunity to get their campaign back on track. With home support and fresh reinforcements, India will be aiming to break their winless run and reignite hopes of progressing to the next stage of qualification. 
 
India vs Singapore starting 11 (probable)

India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Valpuia, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Muhammed Uvais; Nikhil Prabhu, Deepak Tangri; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri
 
Singapore starting 11 (probable): Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran; Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart; Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh; Ikhsan Fandi
 
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India vs Singapore live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be played?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be played on October 14.
 
What time will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India begin on October 14?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India?
The Fatorda Stadium in Goa will host the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics : Football News Indian Football Team

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

