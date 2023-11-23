Home / Technology / Apps / Google Bard gets the ability to analyse YouTube video content: Details

Google Bard gets the ability to analyse YouTube video content: Details

If you're looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now ask Bard how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires

BS Tech New Delhi
Google Bard

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Google is adding the ability to understand and analyse YouTube content to its AI chatbot Bard. In a recent post to Bard changelog, Google said that they are expanding the Bard YouTube Extension to understand some video content so that the user can have a richer conversation with the chatbot about it.

Bard extensions for all Google services and apps were announced in September. Although the chatbot did gain the ability to analyse YouTube videos in the initial update, it did not involve in-depth analysis of the video content.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


With this update, Bard gets the ability to interpret video content on Google's streaming platform and respond to detailed queries about it.

Google on Bard's update page briefly described the new ability along with an example saying, "We're taking the first steps in Bard's ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you're looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires."

Last month, it was reported that Google is working on a new Bard update, which would enable it to remember user-specific information to provide personalised responses based on memory. According to 9to5Google, the feature update would let Google Bard adapt to individual users by remembering important details that they provide to the chatbot in conversation.

To use memory features, Google would allow users to set up personalised preferences. The AI chatbot's responses would then be in line with the set preferences such as meal preferences, family size and preferences for the type of response that is to be generated. For example, simply telling the chatbot that the user does not prefer eating meat would let AI generate restaurant options in any future conversation accordingly.

Also Read

Decoded: All that Google's Bard Extensions does and guide on how to use it

YouTube tests gen-AI tools and features with premium subscribers: Details

Google working on Memory feature in Bard for contextual responses: Report

YouTube now offers high quality 1080p video on web for premium subscribers

YouTube cracks down on ad-blockers, encourages users to switch to paid tier

ITC launches app to provide crop advisory, market access to Bengal farmers

X's CEO Yaccarino acknowledges that some advertisers have paused spending

IBM, EU pull ads from Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash

Nepal's SC sets hearing on petitions against TikTok ban on Nov 20

WhatsApp rolls-out new Privacy Checkup feature for Android and iOS: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleGoogle's AIYouTubeChatbotartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story