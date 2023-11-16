WhatsApp rolls-out new Privacy Checkup feature for Android and iOS: Details

WhatsApp recently introduced a Privacy Checkup feature for Android and iOS users. The Meta-owned messaging platform announced in a blogpost that the new feature will let users monitor and choose the level of protection they want all in one place.

Through a dedicated "Privacy Checkup" page, WhatsApp allows users to choose who can contact them, select the audience for their personal information, limit access to their messages and media, and add an extra layer of security to their account.

How to use Privacy Checkup

Tap on WhatsApp settings on your Android or iOS device and slide down to the Privacy option.

A pop-up banner will appear on top of the Privacy menu with a 'Start Checkup' button.

You will find multiple privacy control options under this dedicated 'Privacy Checkup' page.

Options Available

Choose Who Can Contact You: under this section, users can decide who can add them to a group, silence unknown callers and manage their blocked contact list.

Control Your Personal Info: This option allows users to choose who can view their Profile Photo, Last Seen and Online status, and Read Receipts.

Add More Privacy to Your Chats: Users can set up disappearing messages from this section and an option to control notifications for WhatsApp.

Add More Protection to Your Account: This section lets users set up a screen lock with facial recognition, fingerprint and a PIN.

Last week, WhatsApp announced a new privacy feature to let users hide IP addresses on phone calls. In a blog post, WhatsApp announced that it has started rolling out an optional feature that lets users enable the "Protect IP address in calls" option through the advanced settings menu under the Privacy section.

WhatsApp said this new privacy setting relays all calls through its servers rather than connecting the phone call directly to the receiver to obfuscate users' locations.