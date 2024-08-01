52 of 53 top apps in India use 'dark patterns', says ASCI study

As many as 52 top apps in India out of a survey of 53 were found to be using "dark patterns", according to a study conducted by ASCI Academy and design firm Parallel HQ. These apps have been downloaded over 21 billion times.

Dark patterns are deceptive user interface practices that can mislead or trick users into doing something they originally did not intend or want to do. The report said that an average of 2.7 deceptive patterns were used per app.

The report, titled "Conscious Patterns", identified 12 distinct deceptive patterns, including privacy deception, interface interference, drip pricing, and false urgency, which are popularly used in online interfaces.

Privacy deception emerged as the most prevalent deceptive pattern, observed in 79 per cent of the apps analysed, followed by interface interference (45 per cent), drip pricing (43 per cent), and false urgency (32 per cent).

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) released a set of guidelines for 13 deceptive patterns in November 2023. According to the guidelines, the use of any of these prescribed dark patterns amounts to a misleading advertisement, an unfair trade practice, or a violation of consumer rights.

Among all apps, health-tech apps were found to have the highest usage of dark patterns (8.8 per app), followed by travel booking (7.2 per app) and fintech (5.3 per app) sectors. As many as 75 per cent of health-tech apps relied on creating time-based pressure (false urgency) to rush users into making decisions.

The lowest incidences of deceptive patterns per app were observed in streaming services at 1.8 per app and in the gaming sector at 2.4 per app.

The report added that four deceptive patterns accounted for 78 per cent of the total occurrences: privacy deception (24 per cent), drip pricing (19 per cent), interface interference (18 per cent), and false urgency (17 per cent).

"With just the top 53 apps being downloaded over 21 billion times, the consumer exposure to deceptive patterns across apps, websites, and other digital interfaces is mind-boggling. We urge organisations to follow conscious design principles that protect the consumer’s right to make an informed choice," said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and Secretary General of ASCI.