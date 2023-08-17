Home / Technology / Apps / Govt launches 'FloodWatch' app for real-time flood updates, forecasts

Govt launches 'FloodWatch' app for real-time flood updates, forecasts

The 'FloodWatch' app, will collect data from 338 stations to send real-time flood updates across 23 states and Union Territories, Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairperson Kushvinder Vohra said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The app currently provides updates in English and Hindi but will soon be expanded to other regional languages

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid a rise in flood-related incidents in the country, including loss of life and property, the government Thursday launched an app to disseminate real-time information on the flood situation in affected areas.

The 'FloodWatch' app, will collect data from 338 stations to send real-time flood updates across 23 states and Union Territories, Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairperson Kushvinder Vohra said.

The app aims to use mobile phones to spread flood-related information and even provides forecasts for up to 7 days, Vohra said while launching 'FloodWatch'.

The app uses advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts, he added.

"The app's user-friendly interface will make it easy for anyone to stay informed and minimise risk during flood events," Vohra said.

'FloodWatch' will send out alert messages and flood forecasts in both written and audio formats, the CWC chief said.

The app currently provides updates in English and Hindi but will soon be expanded to other regional languages, Vohra said.

This in-house built app by the CWC, is however, yet to connect with flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and its services will be available in the state within six months, he added.

Also Read

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Case filed in American Airlines urination incident, accused out: Police

Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head for commercial banking in India

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

From NYT to Threads, Elon Musk's X throttled access to several websites

Zuckerberg's real threat is still TikTok, rather than former Twitter

Airtel Wynk music streaming app gets Dolby Atmos on Android, iOS: Details

Curbing misinformation critical as AI-powered tools come in: YouTube

WhatsApp rolls out screen sharing, landscape mode for video calls

Topics :TechnologySatellitefloodCWC meetweather forecasts

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story