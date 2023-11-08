Instagram tests a feature to let users disable read receipts for messages

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his broadcast channel on Instagram announced that the social media platform is testing a new privacy feature that would allow users to turn off read receipts for messaging. This feature would allow the receiver to hide the read status for a message from the sender.

In a related announcement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the platform is currently testing the heavily requested feature that would let users “choose when to let others see when they have read their messages.” Mosseri on his broadcast channel on Instagram shared screenshots of the upcoming feature, which hints at the option to disable read receipts that would be available under the “Privacy and Safety” settings.

A similar feature is already available on the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, which lets users disable read receipts for reading messages privately.

Instagram has not made an official statement regarding the roll out plan for the feature, but it is expected to be available soon for general users through app update.

Previously, it was also reported that Instagram is working on other privacy features such as the option to create multiple lists similar to the ‘Close Friends’ list currently available. This feature would reportedly allow users to share tailored content for a specific group of people from their following list.