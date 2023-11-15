Instagram allows sharing posts and Reels with 'close friends': Details

Meta’s Instagram is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share their posts only with a small group of ‘Close Friends'.

Mark Zuckerberg , founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Meta, said on his broadcast channel on Instagram, the feature gives users the option of sharing posts and Reels to a limited audience. The feature started rolling out on Android and iOS devices starting November 15.

“Sharing with your Close Friends is now expanding to Feed and Reels. More types of posts with the same smaller group” said Zuckerberg.

Users will find an additional option to select ‘audience’ when sharing a new post on their Instagram feed. Tapping on the ‘Audience’ button will open up a pop-up window asking the user if they wish to share it with their ‘close friend’ list. The window also provides the option to edit the list.

Followers on the Close Friend list will be able to see each other’s username when they like or add a comment to a post or a Reel with limited access.

The ‘Close Friends’ list was initially launched in 2018 with the option for sharing Instagram stories with a select few. With this feature expanding, it eliminates the need of an additional user account for sharing posts privately.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently announced that the platform is testing new options for responding to notes in direct messages. In his broadcast channel post, Moosseri said that the platform is testing audio, photo, video, gifs and stickers to respond to Instagram notes. This feature is currently in beta testing and is expected to roll-out for general users in the coming months.