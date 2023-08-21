Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

Meta's microblogging platform Threads may launch its web version this week, a report by The Wall Street Journal said on Sunday. Rolled out as an app only platform about a month and a half ago, Threads is touted as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter that is available both as an app and web client.

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Threads' parent Meta Platforms, had posted that the users can expect a web version in the next few weeks.

"A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long-term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team's pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks," Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads.

Later, replying to a comment by a user asking for the web version of Threads, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, wrote, "We're working on it! We've been using an early version internally for a week or two. Still needs some work before we can open it up to everyone through...".

Citing sources, the WSJ report, however, added that the launch plans aren't final and could change.

Threads, which was launched in early July, has swiftly attracted the attention of celebrities and brands worldwide. The number of users on the platform breached the 100 million mark in just a week after its launch. It supports posting 500-character text updates, photos, and videos.

Since its launch, the app that works with Instagram ID and password has added a number of features like the "follows" tab and a translate button. It also added the ability to verify a link with your Mastodon profile.

Advertisers have repeatedly said that they hope Threads will include more features like chronological feeds and the ability to search for hashtags, which will allow them to create better ad campaigns.