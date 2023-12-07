Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Meta is rolling out default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls on Messenger and Facebook. End-to-end encrypted conversations will offer additional functionality, including the ability to edit messages, higher media quality and disappearing messages, said Meta in a blogpost.

Mark Zuckerberg, on his broadcast channel on Instagram, congratulated the team behind bringing the default privacy feature to Meta’s messaging platform. “After years of work rebuilding Messenger, we’ve updated the app with default end-to-end encryption for all personal calls and messages. Huge congrats to the team on making this happen”, said Zuckerberg.

The company stated that with the updated Messenger app, nobody, including Meta, can see what has been sent or received unless the user chooses to report a message.

Along with an extra layer of security, Meta is adding a suite of new features that are now available on the application.

Option to edit a message

Users can now edit or change a message, for up to 15 minutes after it has been sent. However, If a message is reported for abuse, Meta will still be able to view the previous versions of the edited message.

Disappearing Messages

Disappearing messages on the Messenger app will last for 24 hours after being sent. The app update also improves the interface to make it easier to tell when disappearing messages are turned on.

Meta will notify the sender if the receiver takes a screenshot of a disappearing message.

Read receipts control

The updated Messenger app allows the user to disable read receipts, giving them the option to decide if they want others to see when they have read their messages.

High-quality media sharing

Meta has added a new layout for sharing media on Messenger, along with an option to reply or react to any photo or video in a collection.

The company is currently testing HD media and file-sharing improvements with a small group of users and plans to scale them in the coming months.

Voice messaging

Meta is adding more options for voice messages. Users can now play voice notes at 1.5x or 2x speeds and continue listening to a message when they navigate away from the chat or the application.