Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp brings Secret Code, a new way to lock personal chats: Details here

WhatsApp brings Secret Code, a new way to lock personal chats: Details here

Users can still choose to use the traditional Chat Lock feature to add a layer of protection to their sensitive conversations

Image: WhatsApp
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

WhatsApp has announced Secret Code, an additional way to protect private chats on the Meta-owned messaging platform. 

In a blogpost, WhatsApp said, “ With a secret code, you’ll now be able to set a unique password different from what you use to unlock your phone to give your locked chats an extra layer of privacy.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


With this new feature, users will have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from their chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing a designated secret code in the search bar. Users can still choose to use the traditional Chat Lock feature, which was rolled-out earlier this year. Additionally, WhatsApp Chat can now be locked directly by long pressing a new chat rather than visiting the chat’s settings.

Also Read: YouTube says it restricts misleading videos, removes harmful ones

The new privacy feature has started to roll out for select users starting today, while it will be available globally in the coming months.

Recently, WhatsApp has been adding new privacy options to its application. Earlier this month, the messaging app on Android and iOS got a Privacy Checkup feature that lets users monitor and choose the level of protection they want all in one place.  

Through a dedicated "Privacy Checkup" page, WhatsApp allows users to choose who can contact them, select the audience for their personal information, limit access to their messages and media, and add an extra layer of security to their account.

Also Read: Google is rolling out a new navigation bar for Chats app: Know details

WhatsApp has also started rolling out a new feature that lets users hide IP addresses on phone calls. The optional feature lets users enable the "Protect IP address in calls" option through the advanced settings menu under the Privacy section.

Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Google is rolling out a new navigation bar for Chats app: Know details

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Don't want others to read your WhatsApp chat? Know how to lock it here

70% of passwords can be cracked in less than a second, shows NordPass study

YouTube says it restricts misleading videos, removes harmful ones

Google is rolling out a new navigation bar for Chats app: Know details

Google Drive's document scanner now available on iPhones and iPads: Details

YouTube rolls out Playables for Premium users with support for 30+ games

Google to investigate user claims of missing files on Drive for desktop

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WhatsApp featureswhatsappWhatsApp privacyWhatsApp update

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story