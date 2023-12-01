WhatsApp brings Secret Code, a new way to lock personal chats: Details here

WhatsApp has announced Secret Code, an additional way to protect private chats on the Meta-owned messaging platform.

In a blogpost, WhatsApp said, “ With a secret code, you’ll now be able to set a unique password different from what you use to unlock your phone to give your locked chats an extra layer of privacy.”

Also Read: YouTube says it restricts misleading videos, removes harmful ones With this new feature, users will have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from their chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing a designated secret code in the search bar. Users can still choose to use the traditional Chat Lock feature, which was rolled-out earlier this year. Additionally, WhatsApp Chat can now be locked directly by long pressing a new chat rather than visiting the chat’s settings.

The new privacy feature has started to roll out for select users starting today, while it will be available globally in the coming months.

Recently, WhatsApp has been adding new privacy options to its application. Earlier this month, the messaging app on Android and iOS got a Privacy Checkup feature that lets users monitor and choose the level of protection they want all in one place.





Also Read: Google is rolling out a new navigation bar for Chats app: Know details Through a dedicated "Privacy Checkup" page, WhatsApp allows users to choose who can contact them, select the audience for their personal information, limit access to their messages and media, and add an extra layer of security to their account.

WhatsApp has also started rolling out a new feature that lets users hide IP addresses on phone calls. The optional feature lets users enable the "Protect IP address in calls" option through the advanced settings menu under the Privacy section.