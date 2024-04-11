Meta is improving media and file-sharing options on Messenger: Know details

Meta is rolling out a bunch of new features for its Messenger platform. These new features include the ability to share high-resolution images, create Shared Albums, and more. Here is a roundup of everything new coming to Messenger chats:

High-resolution image sharing

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meta announced that it was rolling out a new feature which would allow users to send high-definition (HD) images. But the Messenger platform already has the ability to share images in 4K resolution. So what is new here?

In a statement to The Verge, Liz Sweeney, a spokesperson for Meta, clarified that the 4K images that were previously shared on the platform were more compressed; how it appeared on the receiver’s end depended on the “network conditions of both the sender and the receiver”. In the new update, Meta is rolling out a dedicated “HD Toggle” on the chat composer which will let users share images in 4K resolution. If the image is shared without switching on the toggle, images will be shared in 2K resolution instead.

HD Toggle in Messenger

How to share images in high resolution?

Select an image from the chat composer

Turn on the HD toggle on the top right corner of the chat composer

Tap Send

To share multiple images in high resolution, tap on additional photos and follow the same process

Create Shared Albums

Meta is adding a new album-sharing feature on Messenger that lets users create and name shared albums of photos and videos.

To create a Shared Album...

Select multiple photos or videos from chat composer’

Tap Create album (you can also long press a photo in the chat and tap Create album)

To add to an existing album, tap Add to album

To rename an existing Album...

Tap Album

Tap the three-dot menu

Tap Edit Name

Confirm new album name

Shared Albums in Messenger

Sending large files in Messenger

Messenger has increased the maximum file size for sharing from 25 MB to 100 MB. Meta said that the platform now supported all major file formats, including Word, PDF and Excel.