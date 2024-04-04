Home / Technology / Tech News / Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

Bullet Echo India mobile game features character skins inspired from Indian culture and Krafton's BGMI

Bullet Echo India
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Korean video game publisher Krafton, in collaboration with the Spanish video game developer ZeptoLab, launched the Bullet Echo India mobile game on April 4. The India-focused mobile game by the makers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale style multiplayer, Player vs Player (PvP), shooting game.

The company said that the Bullet Echo India mobile game offers quick matches, auto-shooting mechanics, and multiple game modes. Additionally, Krafton said, the game includes special skins for characters named Slayer, Sparkle, and Mirage that are inspired by Indian culture. The protagonist named Stalker will also get a special skin inspired by BGMI, the company’s other battle royale mobile game.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking on the launch, CEO of ZeptoLab, Max Petrov said, ‘’We are thrilled to collaborate with KRAFTON India to tailor 'Bullet Echo India' for Indian audiences. The inclusion of localised Indian-themed skins has enabled us to deliver a rich gameplay content that resonates with players. We believe that Bullet Echo India will set a new standard in tactical gaming, offering players an exciting and engaging journey filled with challenges and memorable moments."

Bullet Echo India: Availability and compatibility

Bullet Echo India is available in India on both Android and iOS platforms. Android smartphone users can download the mobile game from Google Play Store where the video game is listed with a 163MB initial file size. For iPhone users, the game is available with a 290.7MB initial file size on the App Store. There is additional in-game content, which gets downloaded on first game launch.

Also Read

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi

Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list

Android 15 now available in developers preview: What is new in Google's OS?

Asian Games Highlights Day 11: Satwik-Chirag secures Bronze; Medal Tally 86

Meta-owned WhatsApp back online after brief global outage: Details here

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 Slim in India on April 5: Know price, details

Musk launches X's 'Community Notes' programme in India: Here's how it works

Google to make generative AI-powered search exclusive to paid-tier: Report

Nothing to launch Ear 3 on Apr 18, two smartphones in pipeline too: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mobile gaming marketGamingonline gamingTechnologyApps

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story