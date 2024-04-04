Bullet Echo India: BGMI maker Krafton launches new battle royale style game

South Korean video game publisher Krafton, in collaboration with the Spanish video game developer ZeptoLab, launched the Bullet Echo India mobile game on April 4. The India-focused mobile game by the makers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale style multiplayer, Player vs Player (PvP), shooting game.

The company said that the Bullet Echo India mobile game offers quick matches, auto-shooting mechanics, and multiple game modes. Additionally, Krafton said, the game includes special skins for characters named Slayer, Sparkle, and Mirage that are inspired by Indian culture. The protagonist named Stalker will also get a special skin inspired by BGMI, the company’s other battle royale mobile game.

Speaking on the launch, CEO of ZeptoLab, Max Petrov said, ‘’We are thrilled to collaborate with KRAFTON India to tailor 'Bullet Echo India' for Indian audiences. The inclusion of localised Indian-themed skins has enabled us to deliver a rich gameplay content that resonates with players. We believe that Bullet Echo India will set a new standard in tactical gaming, offering players an exciting and engaging journey filled with challenges and memorable moments."

Bullet Echo India: Availability and compatibility

Bullet Echo India is available in India on both Android and iOS platforms. Android smartphone users can download the mobile game from Google Play Store where the video game is listed with a 163MB initial file size. For iPhone users, the game is available with a 290.7MB initial file size on the App Store. There is additional in-game content, which gets downloaded on first game launch.