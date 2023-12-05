Grand Theft Auto VI trailer unveiled: Know details, release date and more

Sensex (0.61%)
GTA VI video game to come on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025

Image: Grand Theft Auto VI

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Rockstar Games has released the trailer for its highly anticipated video game- Grand Theft Auto VI, on December 5. The American video game publisher dropped the trailer hours ahead of its scheduled release due to a trailer leak on social media platforms. The official handle of Rockstar Games posted on X (formerly Twitter) confirming that the trailer has been leaked online and requesting the audience to watch the trailer on their official YouTube channel.

The GTA VI trailer confirms that the full game will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S. There has been no confirmation regarding the game being released on PC.
The trailer confirms the previous reports about the game being set in Vice City- a fictionalised version of Miami, similar to that used in the 2002 video game GTA: Vice City. The trailer focuses on the series' first female protagonist who goes by the name of Lucia. According to a report by Bloomberg the upcoming video game will likely feature multiple playable characters apart from the female lead.

ALSO READ: Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

In a press release, Rockstar Games described the video game briefly. "Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet," said Rockstar.

The last iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series was released back in 2013 and has sold over 190 million units till date. The Grand Theft Auto video game series, which began in 1997, has sold more than 400 million copies worldwide.
 

Topics : Video games Gaming Gaming companies

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

