Now, WhatsApp Community members can create events, reply to announcements

Meta CEO has announced new features for WhatsApp Communities. On his WhatsApp Channel page, Mark Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp Community members can now create events in their groups and reply to admin announcements. Zuckerberg said that the option to create events for groups would make it easier for people to come together in person and online. On the "reply to admin announcements" in Community Announcement Groups, Zuckerberg said it will help admins get feedback from members. Below are the details:

WhatsApp Communities: Events

Group members within a WhatsApp Community could create an event. Other members of the group can respond to the created event to mark their presence. Any event that has been created will also come up on the group’s information page. Group members who have responded and have chosen to show up for the event will receive automated notifications as the event gets closer.

WhatsApp said that the new “Events” feature will first roll out for groups that belong to a Community, and will be available on all WhatsApp groups in the coming months.

Events in WhatsApp communities

WhatsApp Communities: Replies to announcements

WhatsApp now allows Community members to respond to admin announcements in the Community Announcement Groups. The company said that this feature will allow the admin to get necessary feedback from members within the announcement group itself.

Replies in the announcement groups will be clubbed together and minimised so interested members can see what others have said in the context to a specific announcement. Notification for replies in this group will be muted for everyone.