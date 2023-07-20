Home / Technology / Apps / Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp are coming to Galaxy Watch series

Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp are coming to Galaxy Watch series

Samsung is gearing up to announce the 2023 Galaxy Watch series at its Unpacked event, which is scheduled for July 26 in Seoul, South Korea

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Watch series

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced that its Wallet and Thermo Check apps are coming to the Galaxy Watch series. In addition, the WearOS based smartwatches in the line to get instant messaging app WhatsApp.

“A range of new apps for its Galaxy Watch series will bring more responsive, adaptable and multi-functional smartwatch experiences for Galaxy users. With Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check and WhatsApp, users can do more than ever straight from their wrist,” said Samsung.

Samsung had last year integrated its Pay and Pass services into one app, called Samsung Wallet, for its smartphones. The app is now coming to Galaxy Watch series. It will debut with the new Galaxy Watch series, which is set to arrive on July 26 at its Galaxy Unpacked Seoul. The Samsung Wallet app enables users to make payments, store identity documents, and more.

Samsung said, the Thermo Check app would allow users to measure the temperature of their surroundings, from meals they are about to eat to water they are about to swim in, all without any physical contact required. Like the Samsung Wallet app, the Thermo Check will be available first on the upcoming Galaxy Watch devices. It would later be available for the Galaxy Watch5 series.

As for WhatsApp, it is now available for the company’s WearOS-based smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Watch4 series. The app will let users continue conversations, reply to messages by voice and even answer calls, all without needing to take out their phones, said Samsung.

WhatsApp for smartwatches was announced on July 19. It is available only on devices running Wear OS 3 or later. The app has been rolled out worldwide. The WhatsApp Wear OS app was launched as beta during Google’s developer-focused I/O conference. Wear OS, is Google’s operating system for wearables.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

