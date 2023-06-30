Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp Desktop users may soon be able to add 32 people to video call

WhatsApp Desktop users may soon be able to add 32 people to video call

Previously, WhatsApp users on the Windows desktop application could add a maximum of eight participants on video calls and up to 32 in audio calls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is working on an enhanced feature on its Windows desktop app, allowing users to engage in video and audio calls with up to 32 individuals. Previously, WhatsApp users on the Windows desktop application could add a maximum of eight participants on video calls and up to 32 in audio calls.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has now raised the platform's limit for group video calls. It added that currently, this capability is only accessible to beta testers, who must install the beta update 2.23.24.1.0 to use it.

Also, certain users may receive a different message stating the capability of video calling with a maximum of 16 individuals. This will provide an additional option to share screen content while engaged in video calls.
The report also added that WhatsApp will soon launch a new "message pin duration" feature. It will enable users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat. The report says that the feature currently will offer three different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days to its users to choose from. T

Last month, WhatsApp also started rolling out the "Chat Lock" feature for Android and iPhone users.
On Android and iPhone, users can turn on the chat lock feature to password-protect their personal chats as well as group chats. Once locked, these chats will be kept separate from other chats in a "Locked chats" folder.

To read or send messages, the users will need to unlock their chats using device authentication, such as phone passcode, Face ID or fingerprint.

Also Read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Don't want others to read your WhatsApp chat? Know how to lock it here

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

Microsoft adds Bing AI to Windows Taskbar, introduces Phone Link for iPhone

Self-regulatory body asks streaming platform Ullu to take down content

Meta launches parental supervision tools to tackle impact on mental health

Tata Play opens up its OTT aggregation platform to wider audience

Cash-load at doorstep: Amazon Pay allows customers to deposit Rs 2000 notes

Tinder removes 5 mn spam, bot accounts in Q1 to combat online fraudsters

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp updateVideo CallingTechnologyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story