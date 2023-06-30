WhatsApp Desktop users may soon be able to add 32 people to video call



According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has now raised the platform's limit for group video calls. It added that currently, this capability is only accessible to beta testers, who must install the beta update 2.23.24.1.0 to use it. WhatsApp is working on an enhanced feature on its Windows desktop app, allowing users to engage in video and audio calls with up to 32 individuals. Previously, WhatsApp users on the Windows desktop application could add a maximum of eight participants on video calls and up to 32 in audio calls.



The report also added that WhatsApp will soon launch a new "message pin duration" feature. It will enable users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat. The report says that the feature currently will offer three different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days to its users to choose from. T Also, certain users may receive a different message stating the capability of video calling with a maximum of 16 individuals. This will provide an additional option to share screen content while engaged in video calls.



On Android and iPhone, users can turn on the chat lock feature to password-protect their personal chats as well as group chats. Once locked, these chats will be kept separate from other chats in a "Locked chats" folder. Last month, WhatsApp also started rolling out the "Chat Lock" feature for Android and iPhone users.

To read or send messages, the users will need to unlock their chats using device authentication, such as phone passcode, Face ID or fingerprint.