WhatsApp: How to power up your group chats with Meta AI on Android, iPhone

Social media giant Meta is testing its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, called Meta AI, across its platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Announced on April 12, the Meta AI is currently being tested with limited users ahead of a larger rollout in coming weeks. In WhatsApp, the AI chatbot is capable of generating texts, images, and more. The chatbot is available to select users across WhatsApp for Android, iOS, Windows, and browser client. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Meta AI in WhatsApp group chats:

Android and iOS

To ask a question within a group chat:

Open the group in which you would like to use Meta AI

Type “@” in the text field and select “Meta AI” from the suggested list

Accept the terms of use, if prompted

Type in the prompt for the AI chatbot and send the message

Meta AI’s response to the prompt will be displayed in the group chat. It should be noted that both the prompt and the response will be visible to all members of the group chat. Members of the group can choose to reply to the chatbot’s message. Here is how:

To reply to a response by Meta AI:

Swipe right on the AI message if you are using the smartphone app

Right-click on the AI message if you are on the Desktop

Type in the message and hit send

Meta AI chatbot can only read and reply to questions that mention “@Meta AI” and not the messages that follow the response without the tag.

Meta said its AI chatbot is currently only available in limited countries and might not be available to all. Moreover, the company said, the chatbot supports only English.