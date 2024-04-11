Google to make Pixel AI image editor free in Google Photos: Details here

Google has announced that many of its artificial intelligence (AI) -powered image-editing tools, including Magic Eraser, will be made available to all Google Photos app users starting May 15. AI-image-editing tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait Light, which had debuted in the Pixel 8 series smartphone last year, are currently available only to Pixel users and Google One subscribers.

Google said in a press note that these AI image-editing tools would be available on all Android and iOS devices through the Google Photos app, without the need for any subscription. However, this feature will allow users to save only up to 10 edited images per month. To extend this limit, users could subscribe to a Premium Google One plan. The features would, however, have no such limitations on Pixel devices, including Pixel tablets.

Google Photos AI editing tools: Requirements

Though AI tools like Magic Eraser are to be available to all users, Google has mentioned minimum system requirements for devices to run these features-

Android device requirements:

Minimum 3GB RAM

Android version 8.0 or better

Minimum 1GB of free internal storage

iOS device requirements

Minimum 3GB RAM

iOS 15.0 or better

Adequate free storage (as mentioned in the Google Photos app)

Google Photos AI editing tools: Details

Google AI-powered image editing tools

AI editing tools that Google is making available to all Google Photos app users include Magic Eraser, which allows users to select and remove unwanted subjects or distractions from an image. Other editing tools that will be available on the app are Photo Unblur and Portrait Light. Photo Unblur detects and adds more details to blurry pictures, while the Portrait Light feature auto adjusts the position and brightness in an image.