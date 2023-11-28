Home / Technology / Apps / YouTube rolls out Playables for Premium users with support for 30+ games

YouTube rolls out Playables for Premium users with support for 30+ games

YouTube has not yet confirmed if the platform will be available for free users as well after its testing phase is over

BS Tech New Delhi
Picture: YouTube

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
YouTube has launched Playables platform, allowing Premium subscribers to play games online. Google's video streaming platform posted on its experiment page that the feature will allow premium users to play games on Android, iOS, and desktop web versions of the application. The feature will be available on the platform until March 28 next year.

YouTube is currently offering more than 30 arcade and puzzle-style games along with some standouts, including Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and 8 Ball Billiards Classic.

Users can access the Playables shelf either by scrolling down on YouTube's Home page or through a link in the Explore menu on desktops and smartphones.

YouTube's Playable platform is still in its experimental stage and is currently rolling out for Premium subscribers. The company has not yet confirmed if the platform will be available for free users as well after its testing phase is over.

Recently, YouTube rolled out new rules for AI content, including a requirement that creators reveal whether they've used generative artificial intelligence to make realistic-looking videos.

In a blog post outlining a number of AI-related policy updates, YouTube said creators who don't disclose whether they've used AI tools to make altered or synthetic videos face penalties, including having their content removed or suspension from the platform's revenue-sharing program.

Topics :YouTubeMobile gaming marketonline gamingGamingYouTube India

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

