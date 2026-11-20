As many as 90 per cent of Indian employers are increasing their technology workforce to scale services and generate new revenue through artificial intelligence (AI), the second-highest proportion globally after the US, according to a report.

The findings of talent company Randstad's global report, Tech Talent in Transition: Building the AI-Ready Workforce, are based on primary research conducted in the first half of August 2026 across 11 markets -- Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the US.

"90 per cent of Indian employers are increasing tech headcount to scale services and generate new revenue through AI. This is second only to the United States (93 per cent) and above the global average of 86 per cent," the report said.

The survey comprised 1,100 interviews, with 100 respondents per market, among senior business AI-specialised entry-level tech roles and technology decision-makers responsible for workforce planning and digital talent strategy. The report also found 50 per cent of employers in India agreed they routinely lose top tech talent to higher-paying competitors, while 53 per cent have successfully absorbed talent displaced by tech sector layoffs, though 39 per cent noted that salary expectations remain a barrier. AI-qualified developers in India can command more than double the entry-level compensation of traditional developers, compared with a global premium of up to 79 per cent. The entry-level landscape is being reshaped, with 44 per cent of employers hiring fewer junior developers than 2 years ago.

"Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally changing the technology talent landscape. Our research shows almost nine out of ten business leaders are growing their technology teams to capitalise on AI as demand for emerging skills continues to surpass supply," Narayan Iyer, Managing Director, Randstad India, said. For India, this is an opportunity to strengthen its position as a global technology and talent hub, he said. "Companies must go beyond traditional hiring models that combine permanent talent with specialised expertise from flexible talent networks and global delivery hubs, while continuously building skills in their existing workforce. At Randstad India, we take a One Randstad approach, leveraging our specialised expertise and integrated talent solutions to help organisations build the right workforce mix, adapt to evolving business needs, and achieve long-term success," he added.