Agent marketplace one of our large bets, says PayU CPO Manas Mishra

Once commerce is solved, then comes agentic payments. In the agentic world, that doesn’t translate well and there is friction where a human in the loop is necessary to complete the payment. In the new world, the user could give a mandate to their AI agent, and it then should be able to execute it across different merchants. India has underlying frameworks for mandates, authentication and other guardrails; once they translate into the agentic world, we will be far advanced as a market. It is also a unified payments interface (UPI)-driven market, and the change will probably start there, and then cards would follow.