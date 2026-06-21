AI agents: The silent workforce shift across India's IT services industry

Analysts say there is now greater weight in the middle, with experienced professionals who can govern AI systems, review outputs, and ensure quality. This means hiring growth at the bottom of the pyramid is likely to slow materially across the industry. The firms that once needed thousands of fresh graduates annually may need fewer people to deliver the same amount of work. However, demand will remain strong for AI engineers, data specialists, industry consultants, cybersecurity experts, agent architects, and professionals who can redesign business processes around AI.