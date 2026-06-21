AI agents: The silent workforce shift across India's IT services industry
Behind the automation wave, India's IT sector is reshaping talent, delivery and the future of workAvik Das Bengaluru
Behind the automation wave, India's IT sector is reshaping talent, delivery and the future of workAvik Das Bengaluru
The middle expands-
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 9:24 PM IST