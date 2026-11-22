Source: Forrester Research, Fortinet and Gartner

Major global outages in critical services provided by tech giants have renewed growing concerns over businesses relying heavily on a single vendor without a comprehensive backup plan of their own. Throughout 2026, single points of failure have repeatedly disrupted companies worldwide — from a major security flaw in the widely used PHP software, which hit India 11th hardest among 18 affected nations according to Check Point Software Technologies, to accidental undersea cable cuts that slowed or disrupted internet access across Asia, Africa and West Asia.Yet these disruptions may pale in comparison to 2027, as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes woven into daily operations. According to Forrester Research, companies will soon have to treat AI usage costs —known as tokens — as a core part of their security budgets. Here are the key cybersecurity risks for 2027: