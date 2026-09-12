Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Brics calls for safe, ethical AI use in education, backs academic mobility

Brics calls for safe, ethical AI use in education, backs academic mobility

Brics' New Delhi Declaration calls for mutual recognition of qualifications, student and professional mobility, stronger university partnerships, scholarships and responsible use of new technologies

Brics backs ethical AI in education, academic mobility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and others, during the closed session for Brics member countries amid the 18th BRICS Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi (Source: PTI Images)
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 6:48 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Brics countries on Saturday backed the safe, ethical, and human-centred use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, in education, alongside greater cooperation on mutual recognition of qualifications as well as academic and professional mobility.
 
The commitments were outlined in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the Brics Summit 2026 being held in Delhi on September 12 and 13. The grouping supported continued cooperation through existing education mechanisms, including the Brics Network University, and called for stronger institutional partnerships among Brics countries.
 
The Declaration also called for greater sharing of best practices in education, including cooperation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), and foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN). It backed mutual recognition of qualifications, academic and professional mobility, and digital literacy, alongside the use of emerging technologies, including AI, in education.
 
On higher education, Brics countries called for collaborative efforts to improve institutional governance and enhance the quality and accessibility of education. The Declaration also supported exchange and scholarship programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem).
 
The grouping also backed stronger institutional partnerships and innovation and knowledge exchange to equip learners and institutions to address future opportunities and challenges. It said stronger links between technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions and industry could foster innovation and expand job opportunities.
 
On traditional and indigenous knowledge, the declaration noted India’s initiative on guiding principles for strengthening academic collaboration in traditional and indigenous knowledge systems. It encouraged the Brics Network University to consider including traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems as an additional International Thematic Group, subject to its existing governance procedures and the national laws and policies of Brics countries.
 
The Brics Network University was established in 2015 as a consortium of higher-education institutions from Brics countries to promote joint research, academic mobility and educational programmes in common areas of interest.
 
It currently has 178 participating universities across 11 thematic groups, including IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, Banaras Hindu University, Moscow State University, Beijing Normal University, University of Cape Town and Federal University of Minas Gerais.
 
The declaration also called for continued organisation of the Brics Rectors’ Forum and discussions on a Brics Education Olympiad. It further supported exploring the development of a Brics University Global Ranking and Evaluation System.
 
The declaration separately highlighted cooperation among Brics youth in education, training and skills, youth entrepreneurship, science, technology and innovation, social and cultural participation, youth exchanges and inclusion. It also welcomed progress on the Brics Youth Cooperation Framework.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Gen Z shares personal issues with AI despite privacy risks: Report

OpenAI board member says firm not doing enough, warns of catastrophic risks

Silicon Valley voices growing concern over existential risks of AI

OpenAI open to slowing cutting-edge AI, CEO Sam Altman tells staff

AI could possibly end humanity but how are humans supposed to process that?

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBRICSBRICS Summiteducation

Buzzing :

Brics Summit 2026 Day 1Delhi Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Weather UpdatesBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

Next Story