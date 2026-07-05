India's agentic AI dream for fintech needs an infrastructure relook

To tackle this, technology service providers such as Zeta are building an intermediary software layer that sits between AI agents and core banking infrastructure. Rather than allowing an agent or large language model (LLM) to query databases directly, the layer authenticates the agent, verifies what it is authorised to access, enforces data access policies, and maintains

“Banks can bring their own large language models. We provide the entire infrastructure and then you build agents on it. Agents on our stack cannot directly get access to data that it is not supposed to get. It comes and asks our layer, we validate it and then proceed. There are also things like data privacy, confidentiality, and other restrictions that need to be taken care of,” said Sivaram Kowta, president, digital banking, Zeta India.