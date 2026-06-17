India's GenAI boom hits talent wall with 83% skills gap: Quess Corp

The report also highlighted the emergence of new roles linked to agentic AI systems and enterprise AI deployment. Hiring demand for positions such as agentic AI developer, GenAI engineer, AI platform engineer, and AI product owner has grown sharply over the past year as companies seek to operationalise AI across business functions. “In corporate and advisory functions, AI demand is moving into judgement-heavy work. These job descriptions are not asking for model builders; they are asking for functional specialists who can use AI to improve decision quality, control discipline, and workforce capability,” said the report.