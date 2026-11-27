India recorded 12 enrolments per minute in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) courses in 2026, double the rate of six per minute in 2025, according to a report by Coursera.

The Global Skills Report 2026 said India ranked 40th globally and 12th in the Asia Pacific region in its new AI-Human Skills Synergy Index, which assesses how learners across 98 countries are developing artificial intelligence and human skills together.

The report combines learning data from more than 300 million Coursera and Udemy learners with Oxford Insights’ Government AI Readiness Index 2025 to assess countries’ AI and human skills development, alongside government capacity, policy infrastructure and technology readiness.

AI micro-credential enrolments in India rose 181 per cent year-on-year, exceeding global growth of 122 per cent, while overall AI course enrolments increased 57 per cent. The report also found that demand was shifting towards more specialised applications, with enrolments in AI security growing 296 per cent and those in agentic workflows rising 238 per cent. Human skills learning trails global growth The report, however, found that growth in human skills learning in India was slower than global benchmarks, highlighting the need to strengthen capabilities such as critical thinking, problem-solving and innovation alongside AI proficiency. Enrolments in critical thinking courses in India increased 65 per cent year-on-year, compared with global growth of 107 per cent. Complex problem-solving enrolments rose 55 per cent against 126 per cent globally, while innovation-related learning grew 62 per cent, compared with 74 per cent worldwide.

The report said these capabilities would be important for workers to question AI-generated outputs, challenge assumptions, solve problems and make sound decisions. “India has the scale and ambition to become a global hub for AI talent, building capabilities that serve both our economy and the world,” said Ashutosh Gupta, managing director, India and APAC, Coursera. “India leads the world in AI learning on Coursera. Building on this momentum means deepening specialist and domain-specific AI expertise while strengthening the human skills that give our workforce a competitive edge. Investing in both will be essential to turning AI adoption into productivity and growth,” he added.