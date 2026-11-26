Concerns over the safety of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models are growing, with researchers at leading AI companies reportedly questioning whether some systems under development can be released safely, given the risks that existing safeguards may not be able to contain. Recent incidents involving AI agents bypassing security controls, accessing real-world systems and acting beyond their assigned tasks have added to these concerns.

The debate has also exposed differences among leading AI companies over how much autonomy should be given to AI systems and how much control humans should retain over their decisions. The developments have prompted fresh calls for stronger safeguards, with the United Nations (UN) urging countries to work towards a common framework for managing AI risks.

Why are AI researchers worried about unreleased models According to a report by Axios, employees at Anthropic and OpenAI have been raising concerns that their most advanced internal AI models could become too capable to release safely. Researchers have reported advances in reasoning across mathematics, science, cybersecurity and AI research. Some unreleased models are said to be far more capable than those available to the public. Researchers are also questioning whether they can reliably monitor their behaviour and prevent them from acting against instructions. ALSO READ: India Inc built websites for people. AI bots are struggling to read them One concern relates to reinforcement learning, a training method in which AI models learn through trial and error, receiving rewards for completing tasks or meeting specific objectives. As models become more capable, they may also become better at finding ways to exploit the reward system. A model could learn to bypass safety restrictions if doing so helps it achieve a higher score.

Another concern relates to how researchers monitor an AI model's reasoning. Developers have traditionally relied on written explanations of models' thought processes, often referred to as chain of thought, to understand how they arrive at an answer or decide on an action. However, sources cited by Axios said some advanced internal models have shown signs of concealing their reasoning or producing misleading explanations that satisfy human monitors. These developments have led to discussions within the companies about whether the most capable models should be made publicly available. Some researchers believe companies may need to restrict access to advanced systems, while others have questioned whether training even more capable models should continue until better safety methods are available.

Is AI moving towards developing its own successors Another concern highlighted in the Axios report is the possibility of recursive self-improvement, in which AI systems become capable of designing and developing more capable versions of themselves with limited human involvement. AI companies already use their models to assist with software development and research. Anthropic said more than 80 per cent of the code it merged into its codebase was written by Claude as of May 2026. Its engineers were also producing around eight times as much code a day in the second quarter of 2026 as they did in 2024. ALSO READ: No violation of AI scheme in Sarvam's Chinese offerings: Meity secy

Fully autonomous recursive self-improvement has not been achieved. The concern is that as AI takes on more of the development process, it could accelerate the creation of successor models and leave researchers with less time to evaluate their capabilities and establish safeguards. Rival AI leaders question Anthropic's approach The discussion around AI safety has also exposed a disagreement over the future relationship between humans and increasingly capable AI systems. Anthropic has faced criticism from rival AI leaders over its position on how much decision-making authority should eventually be delegated to AI. The disagreement centres on the possibility that AI systems could outperform humans in several areas, including scientific research, software development and complex decision-making. One argument within the industry is that if these systems become more capable than human experts, allowing them to take on greater responsibility could produce better results.

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang have been among those arguing that humans must retain control over the direction of AI development. Their criticism of Anthropic reflects concerns that the company is too willing to accept a future in which AI systems exercise authority over decisions that should remain with people. Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei rejected the suggestion that his company supports surrendering human agency to AI. In a post on X on November 25, he called the allegation "absurd" and said handing governance over to AI systems would be a terrible idea. Amodei argued that the criticism conflates two separate questions: allowing AI to govern human affairs and allowing it to perform specific tasks with greater autonomy. He said he supports humans retaining control over political decisions and governance through legitimate democratic processes.

However, he acknowledged that greater AI autonomy could be useful in specific areas, including driving, drug discovery and software development. In these cases, allowing systems to carry out tasks with limited human intervention could save time and potentially lives. Amodei also identified areas where AI autonomy may need to be restricted. These include systems that can contribute to developing more capable versions of themselves, deployments that could cause significant job disruption and AI systems used in research into AI alignment, which focuses on ensuring that a model's behaviour remains consistent with human intentions. He also criticised rival executives for publicly arguing in favour of human control while releasing products that automate more tasks. Amodei described some of their messaging as "vibes-based commercial and political positioning", arguing that companies should demonstrate their commitment to human agency through their products and safety measures.

UN calls for global framework as AI risks outpace safeguards The concerns raised by researchers and the disagreement among AI companies come as governments face pressure to establish common rules for the development and deployment of advanced AI systems. On November 23, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on member states to begin discussions on a multilateral framework for managing AI risks. Speaking at the close of the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety in Barbados, he warned that AI was driving "the biggest transfer of power in the history of humankind". Guterres said this transfer was taking place from states and governing institutions to a small number of companies and individuals. He also warned that existing protections against AI risks remained fragmented, with governments often struggling to keep pace with developments in the technology.

He called on member states to develop a globally inclusive, principles-based multilateral framework for AI risk management within a year. The proposed framework would establish shared safety measures, common approaches to testing, clear safeguards and transparency requirements. It would also provide for independent and credible oversight of advanced AI models. The proposal seeks to establish a common foundation for AI safety while helping countries develop the capacity to assess and manage risks. Guterres said support would be needed to ensure that all countries could implement the framework, given differences in their technical and financial resources. The UN chief also warned that the risks were not limited to the behaviour of individual AI models. Recent cyberattacks and technology outages have exposed vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure, while AI systems have begun behaving in ways that their developers did not always anticipate.