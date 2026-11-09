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NSE deploys liquid cooling for AI infra, plans over 80 GPUs this quarter

The exchange plans to scale GPU capacity beyond 80 this quarter and eventually to 224, while extending liquid cooling technology to its co-location data centre in the future.

Signage at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai
NSE is expanding its AI computing infrastructure with direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology, as it plans to scale GPU capacity to meet rising demand for high-performance computing.| Image: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST
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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced that it had deployed direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology to support its expanding artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, with plans to scale GPU capacity beyond 80 this quarter and up to 224 in the future.
 
The deployment is the first of its kind in Indian capital markets and is aimed at supporting high-density computing through a scalable cooling architecture, the exchange noted.
 
The exchange plans to extend the direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology to its co-location data centre in the near future, based on market participants’ requirements.
 
“Deployed within NSE’s on-premises data centre environment, the infrastructure is designed to strengthen data sovereignty while retaining complete control over AI data, computing resources and access. This approach supports NSE’s security governance and alignment with applicable regulatory and compliance requirements as AI adoption scales,” the exchange stated.
 
The deployment comes as NSE expands AI use cases across the organisation and prepares for higher computing demands.
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Topics :National Stock ExchangeNSEartifical intelligenceRobots and artificial intelligence

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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