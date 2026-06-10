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Reliance Industries to build Meta's first AI-enabled data centre in India

Reliance Industries will develop a 168 MW AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar for Meta, strengthening a long-standing partnership spanning connectivity, commerce and artificial intelligence

RIL, Meta
Jamnagar is a strategic location, and Reliance is developing one of the largest data centre campuses in the world there
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:02 AM IST
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Facebook parent Meta said on Wednesday it has tied up with Reliance Industries to build the US company’s first AI-powered data centre in India, a 168-megawatt facility located in Jamnagar.
 
Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, will take this centre on lease, with an option to expand. It will cover the full cost of the energy and water for the facility.
 
“This investment is a significant milestone in Meta’s global infrastructure expansion and deepens our long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance — one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world’s most dynamic digital markets,” said the company.
 
Meta and Reliance last year formed a joint venture (JV) with an initial investment of ₹855 crore, split 30 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. The JV will build AI platforms and ??tools for enterprises in India.
 
Meta in 2020 made a $5.7-billion investment in Jio Platforms, the holding company of Reliance’s digital businesses, to accelerate connectivity and empower small businesses in India.
 
“We deepened the collaboration through a JV bringing Meta’s open-source AI models to Indian enterprises and developers. Today’s data centre agreement marks the next chapter — extending our partnership to the physical infrastructure powering Meta’s products and AI capabilities in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital economies,” said the company.
 
“This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer of Meta.
 
Reliance is developing one of the largest data centre campuses in the world in Jamnagar, with access to significant energy resources needed to power advanced AI-enabled infrastructure.
 
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said: “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution. At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation — not just for India, but for the world.” 
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