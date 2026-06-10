Reliance Industries to build Meta's first AI-enabled data centre in India

Facebook parent Meta said on Wednesday it has tied up with Reliance Industries to build the US company’s first AI-powered data centre in India, a 168-megawatt facility located in Jamnagar.

Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, will take this centre on lease, with an option to expand. It will cover the full cost of the energy and water for the facility.

“This investment is a significant milestone in Meta’s global infrastructure expansion and deepens our long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance — one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world’s most dynamic digital markets,” said the company.

Meta and Reliance last year formed a joint venture (JV) with an initial investment of ₹855 crore, split 30 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. The JV will build AI platforms and ??tools for enterprises in India. Meta in 2020 made a $5.7-billion investment in Jio Platforms, the holding company of Reliance’s digital businesses, to accelerate connectivity and empower small businesses in India. “We deepened the collaboration through a JV bringing Meta’s open-source AI models to Indian enterprises and developers. Today’s data centre agreement marks the next chapter — extending our partnership to the physical infrastructure powering Meta’s products and AI capabilities in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital economies,” said the company.