RIL, Meta partner to develop 168 MW AI enabled data centre in Gujarat

Reliance Industries Limited and social media major Meta Platforms have partnered to develop a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamngar, Gujarat, within two years, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure, the statement said.

"RIL will develop a data centre with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale. Meta will lease capacity from the facility," the statement said.

The data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled with desalinated seawater.

Meta is also separately partnering with two leading clean energy providers in India, CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy, to back nearly 1GW of renewable energy, the statement said. "This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure. Building India's first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution," Reliance Industries Limited, Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani said. "Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality," he added.