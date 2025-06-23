After Ray-Ban, Meta partners with Oakley; unveils Oakley Meta HSTN glasses

Meta has partnered with an American company Oakley, which is a subsidiary of Luxottica, to come up with a new range of smart glasses targeted at athletes or consumers who are looking for rugged smart glasses. As per Meta, the Oakley Meta Glasses offer significantly improved battery life compared to the Meta Ray-Bans , delivering up to eight hours of continuous use and an additional 48 hours via the charging case. Video recording capabilities have also been enhanced, with resolution increasing from 1080p to 3K for clearer, more detailed footage.

Oakley Meta Glasses: Price and availability

Meta has announced that the limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses will be available for preorder starting July 11 at $499 in select countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and several others across Europe and Australia.

The rest of the Oakley Meta collection will launch later this summer, starting at $399. According to Meta, the glasses will expand to markets like Mexico, India, and the UAE later this year. ALSO READ: Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround Oakley Meta Glasses: Details The Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses have been designed specifically with athletes and sports fans in mind, said Meta. Inspired by Oakley’s HSTN frame style, the glasses blend a bold look with practical tech features. According to Meta, users can capture hands-free videos using the built-in camera and enjoy audio through integrated open-ear speakers. The glasses also have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, making them suitable for active use.

The Oakley Meta HSTN includes several upgrades aimed at performance. Meta says the glasses offer up to eight hours of regular use, with fast charging that can deliver 50 per cent battery in about 20 minutes. With the included charging case, users can access up to 48 hours of on-the-go battery life. The camera now supports 3K resolution for clearer video capture. These smart glasses also come with built-in Meta AI. As described by the company, users can ask real-time questions or control functions with voice commands, such as checking weather conditions or recording videos. Meta positions the Oakley Meta HSTN as part of a broader effort to combine wearable AI with everyday performance needs.

ALSO READ: Alcatel V3 Ultra review: Kindle disguised as smartphone, decent performance Prada-Meta glasses to soon debut Meta is reportedly expanding its smart glasses lineup with a Prada-branded model, according to a CNBC report. While specifics around the Prada smart glasses—such as design and launch timeline—remain unclear, former Meta employees told CNBC that the fashion brand’s bold, chunky frame designs could be well-suited to accommodate the hardware required for Meta’s wearable tech, including cameras, microphones, and processors. While Meta is expanding in the glasses market, competition is also heating up. Last month, Alphabet announced a $150 million partnership with Warby Parker to develop smart glasses featuring Google’s Gemini AI assistant. The glasses are expected to launch sometime after 2025.