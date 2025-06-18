Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2 with 9000mAh battery: Unboxing, price and specs

Xiaomi-owned Redmi brand has expanded its tablet lineup in India on June 18 with the launch of the Redmi Pad 2. The Android tablet is powered by MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset and sports an 11-inch 2.5K resolution IPS display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. As for the accessories, there is Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Pad 2 cover. These are accessories sold separately. Consumers will be able to purchase the Redmi Pad 2 from June 24.

Redmi Pad 2: Price and availability

Wi-Fi variant

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999

Wi-Fi + Cellular variant

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 17,999

Colour: Graphite Gray, Sky Blue

The Redmi Pad 2 will go on sale starting June 24. The newly launched tablet will be available for purchase across Redmi e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart India, and at select retail stores. As an introductory offer, Redmi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 across all tablet variants. ALSO READ: OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes? Redmi Pad 2 accessory: Price and availability Redmi Smart Pen: Rs 3,999

Redmi Pad 2 Cover: Rs 1,299 Redmi Smart Pen will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, Mi’s official website, and select retail stores. As for the Redmi Pad 2 Cover, it will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi’s official website, and select retail stores.

Redmi Pad 2: Details The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and support for adaptive refresh rates up to 90Hz. It offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. The tablet comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15, the Redmi Pad 2 includes AI features such as Circle to Search and Gemini integration. In terms of imaging, the device sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p and 720p video recording at 30fps. The front camera is a 5-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 aperture, also capable of recording in 1080p and 720p at 30fps.