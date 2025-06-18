Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2 with 9000mAh battery: Unboxing, price and specs

Redmi Pad 2: Price and availability
- 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 17,999
Redmi Pad 2 accessory: Price and availability
- Redmi Smart Pen: Rs 3,999
- Redmi Pad 2 Cover: Rs 1,299
Redmi Pad 2: Details
Redmi Pad 2: Specifications
- Display: 11-inch display, 2.5K Crystal Clear IPS Display, 2560 x 1600 resolution, Adaptive refresh rate 90Hz, peak brightness 600 nits, TUV Rheinland certifications
- RAM: Up to 6GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra
- OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- Rear camera: 8MP, f/2.0, 1080p/720p at 30fps
- Front camera: 5MP, f/2.2, 1080p/720p at 30fps
- AI Support: Circle to Search, Gemini
- Battery: 9000mAh, 18W fast charging support, 15W adapter inside the box, USB 2.0 Type-C port
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm jack, USB 2.0 data transfer, SBC/AAC/LDAC audio codecs, IPv6 supported
- Dimensions: 254.58 x 166.04 x 7.36 mm
- Weight: 510g
Redmi Pad 2: Watch unboxing
