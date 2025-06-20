Vivo Y400 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7300, AI features launched: Specs

Launch offers include:

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Dimensity 7300 processor and paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Camera

Rear: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 32MP camera for selfies and video calls

Video: Supports 4K recording from both front and rear cameras

Battery and charging