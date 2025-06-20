Vivo Y400 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7300, AI features launched: Specs

Vivo Y400 Pro: Price and Variants
- 8GB + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999
- 8GB+ 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
- Colours: Freestyle White, Nebula Purple, and Fest Gold
Vivo Y400 Pro: Availability and offers
- 10 per cent cashback on select bank cards
- One-year extended warranty
- 20 per cent discount on V-Shield Screen Damage Protection
- Vivo TWS 3e ANC earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,499
Vivo Y400 Pro: Features and specifications
- Rear: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor
- Front: 32MP camera for selfies and video calls
- Video: Supports 4K recording from both front and rear cameras
- AI Transcript Assist
- AI Superlink
- AI Note Assist
- Circle to Search
- AI Live Text
- AI Erase 2.0
- AI Magic Move
- AI Network Enhancement
Vivo Y400 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED,120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) Primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired charging
- OS: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15
- Durability: IP65 rating
