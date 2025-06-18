Home / Technology / Gadgets / iQOO Z10 Lite with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and 6000mAh battery launched

iQOO Z10 Lite with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and 6000mAh battery launched

Starting at Rs 9,999, the iQOO Z10 Lite boasts several AI tools like AI erase, AI Document and more. It will be available for purchase from June 25

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G (Image: iQOO)
Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched the Z10 Lite 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 9,999, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It features a 6.74-inch LCD display and boasts a 6,000mAh battery. The company stated that the smartphone's battery is designed to retain up to 80 per cent of its original capacity even after 1,500 charge cycles. 

iQOO Z10 Lite: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 12,999
  • Colours: Cyber Green and Titanium Blue

iQOO Z10 Lite: Availability and offers

The iQOO Z10 Lite will be available from June 25 on iQOO e-store and ecommerce platform Amazon. As part of the introductory offers, customers can get a bank discount of Rs 500 on select cards.

iQOO Z10 Lite: Details 

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G features a 6.74-inch (17.13 cm) HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display reaches up to 1000 nits in High Brightness Mode and is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light. It comes with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.
 
Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and it is paired with a RAM of up to 8GB and a storage of up to 256GB. The iQOO Z10 Lite supports Ultra Game Mode, enabling quick access to performance controls and mini-windows for seamless multitasking without interrupting gameplay. A Dynamic Volume Booster with AI audio technology amplifies sound output up to 200 per cent.
The smartphone boots on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, and includes smart AI tools like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode for enhanced photo and document handling. iQOO promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches, and the phone is said to hold a 50-month Smooth Usage certification, ensuring long-term reliability and performance.
 
The rear camera system includes a 50 MP Sony AI main sensor with autofocus (f/1.8) and a 2 MP bokeh lens (f/2.4). The AI-enhanced imaging is claimed to ensure sharp detail, vibrant colors, and natural depth, whether in bright daylight or low-light conditions. On the front, a 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G packs a 6000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.  

iQOO Z10 Lite: Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch HD+LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired charging
  • Durability: IP64 rating, MIL-STD-810H grade 
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • Weight: 202g

iQOO

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

