OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband launched: Check price, unboxing, more

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband will be available from June 24 on OnePlus website and e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
China’s OnePlus has launched its latest wireless neckband, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. The company claims the 2025 model offers faster charging, immersive sound, and smart AI-powered features, all packed in a lightweight and ergonomic design. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will be available in two colour options—Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 1,699
  • Sale begins: June 24, 12 pm
The neckband will be available through OnePlus India’s official website and leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Offline availability includes OnePlus Experience Stores and major retail chains such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Details

The Bullets Wireless Z3 features 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers for rich sound across low and high frequencies. OnePlus says the neckband is tuned for immersive audio, further enhanced by the company’s BassWave algorithm, which intelligently boosts low-end frequencies to deliver deeper, punchier bass.
Users can fine-tune the audio profile via the Sound Master EQ, which includes four preset modes: Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold.
 
For a more cinematic experience, the neckband introduces 3D Spatial Audio, which OnePlus claims turns regular stereo output into an immersive 360-degree soundstage.
 
Additional highlights include a built-in voice assistant shortcut and AI-powered call noise cancellation. Using environmental noise cancellation (ENC), the Z3 is capable of isolating the user’s voice from ambient noise in real time, ensuring better call clarity for the receiver.
In terms of connectivity, the neckband supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for seamless pairing with Android devices. The neckband is also IP55-rated, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Unboxing

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in Indiawireless sound devicesTechnology

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

