OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband launched: Check price, unboxing, more

The neckband will be available through OnePlus India’s official website and leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Offline availability includes OnePlus Experience Stores and major retail chains such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Details

The Bullets Wireless Z3 features 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers for rich sound across low and high frequencies. OnePlus says the neckband is tuned for immersive audio, further enhanced by the company’s BassWave algorithm, which intelligently boosts low-end frequencies to deliver deeper, punchier bass.

Users can fine-tune the audio profile via the Sound Master EQ, which includes four preset modes: Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold.

For a more cinematic experience, the neckband introduces 3D Spatial Audio, which OnePlus claims turns regular stereo output into an immersive 360-degree soundstage.