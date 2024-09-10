AI takes centre stage in Apple iPhone 16 series, latest Watch, and AirPods

Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series on September 9, marking what Tim Cook described as “an exciting new era” for the iPhone. He emphasised that these are the first iPhones designed from the ground up with artificial intelligence (AI) as a core element. Although the AI features will not be available at launch, they will roll out in beta starting next month as part of the iOS 18.1 update.

The iPhone 16 series includes two models: the standard iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 16 Plus with a larger 6.7-inch display. Both feature a refreshed aluminium design with a vibrant colour-infused back glass. They are water- and dust-resistant and have a glass ceramic display for enhanced durability.



New hardware includes an action button and a camera control button. The devices are powered by the Apple A18 chip, built on a second-generation 3nm process technology, with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU.

The camera system includes a 48MP main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus.

Both models support 4K 60fps video in Dolby Vision and introduce spatial capture for immersive video and photo recording, compatible with Apple Vision Pro.

Prices start at Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 16 and Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 16 Plus. Both models will be available in India from September 20.



iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro (6.3-inch) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (6.9-inch) feature thinner display borders, ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, and ceramic shield glass. They use Grade 5 titanium for a durable yet lightweight chassis, with a new desert titanium colourway.

The Pro models are powered by the A18 Pro chip, capable of 35 trillion operations per second with its 16-core neural engine. Camera upgrades include a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 5x telephoto lens.





New features include additional photographic styles and the ability to shoot 4K 120fps slow-motion videos in Dolby Vision, ProRes, and log formats. The Pro models also offer studio-quality microphones and a new Audio Mix feature.



Prices start at Rs 1,19,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro and Rs 1,44,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both models will be available in India from September 20.

Apple Intelligence

A major theme of the event was the Apple Intelligence system, integrating generative AI (GenAI) throughout the iPhone 16 series. This system enables personal intelligence, running multiple Apple generative models on-device with privacy as a key consideration.

Apple Intelligence introduces Private Cloud Compute, allowing users to use advanced AI models privately. Additionally, a new camera control system, launching later this year, will incorporate visual intelligence, providing information about objects in the camera app’s view.



Siri has also received a major upgrade, with richer language understanding and enhanced GenAI capabilities.

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 features a 30 per cent larger screen than previous models, with rounded corners and a wide-angle OLED display. At 9.7mm thick, it is 30 per cent thinner than its predecessor.

Powered by the new S10 system-in-package with a 4-core neural engine, it introduces sleep apnea detection, a feature also coming to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

New finishes include polished jet black, rose gold, and silver aluminium casings, with polished titanium options available in natural, gold, and dark slate grey.



The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900 for the aluminium finish and Rs 79,900 for the titanium finish. Both models will be available in India from September 20.

AirPods 4 & AirPods 4 (ANC)

The AirPods 4, powered by the H2 chip, feature an open-ear design with personalised spatial audio, a USB-C charging case, and up to 30 hours of total battery life. They support head nod gestures for Siri, enabling hands-free control.

The AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC) boasts upgraded microphones, transparency mode, adaptive audio, and conversation awareness, which adjusts volume based on user interaction.



The AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC are priced at Rs 12,900 and Rs 17,900, respectively, and will be available in India from September 20.

Price drops on older models

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple has discontinued several older-generation iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Prices for the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models have been reduced by Rs 10,000.

AirPods Pro 2 to get hearing health features

Later this year, AirPods Pro 2 will introduce features aimed at improving hearing health. Apple plans to assist users with hearing loss by adding tools for prevention, awareness, and assistance.



· Prevention: The AirPods Pro 2 will include a loud sound reduction feature to help users avoid exposure to high noise levels

· Awareness: The AirPods Pro 2 will offer a hearing test that uses pure-tone audiometry to evaluate users' hearing. Test results will be stored in a personalised hearing profile within the health app on iPhone, which users can share with health care providers

· Assistance: For users with mild to moderate hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 will offer a software-based hearing aid feature. This feature will use the personalised hearing profile from the hearing test to amplify sound in real time, assisting users in conversations and interactions. It will be integrated into music, movies, and calls. Setup will involve using an audiogram from a hearing professional