Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme launches performance-centric Narzo 70 Turbo in India: Price, specs

Realme launches performance-centric Narzo 70 Turbo in India: Price, specs

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone will be available in India starting September 16 on Realme official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Realme has launched the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Turbo Green, Turbo Purple, and a two-tone Turbo Yellow.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Price and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Availability and offers

The first sale for the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will begin on September 16 via the company’s official website and Amazon India. As an introductory offer, the company is providing a discount coupon of Rs 2,000 on all variants.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Key details

Realme stated that the Narzo 70 Turbo is a performance-centric smartphone designed to offer a smooth gaming experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip and paired with up to 12GB RAM, the smartphone includes a stainless steel vapour chamber cooling system to maintain optimal temperature. Additionally, the device features a GT Mode, which pushes frame rates to the maximum during gaming. The company claims that the smartphone can run select games at up to 90 frames per second.

More From This Section

Motorola launches Razr 50 flip-style foldable in India: Check price, offers

Lenovo showcases new AI PC concept with 'Smart Lid' that follows users

ASUS brings laptops powered by new Snapdragon X Plus, India launch likely

Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched with 4K Upscaling, AirSlim Design

Amazfit launches GTR 4 New smartwatch in India at Rs 16,999: More details

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W
  • OS: Android 14-based realmeUI 5.0
Realme Buds N1: Key Details

Alongside the Narzo 70 Turbo, Realme has also launched the Buds N1 wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 2,499, the Realme Buds N1 feature Hybrid Noise Cancellation up to 46dB. Equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge. The earbuds will be available from September 13 on Realme.com and Amazon India, with a discount of up to Rs 500.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Sep 02: Apple iPad, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, Play Store and more

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G launching in India on Sept 9: Check expected specs

Tech wrap Aug 29: iOS 18.1 dev beta, Gemini AI, Realme 13 5G series, more

Realme 13 series launch today at 12:00 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme C63 budget 5G phone, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story