Realme launches performance-centric Narzo 70 Turbo in India: Price, specs

China’s Realme has launched the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Turbo Green, Turbo Purple, and a two-tone Turbo Yellow.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999 Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Availability and offers

The first sale for the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will begin on September 16 via the company’s official website and Amazon India. As an introductory offer, the company is providing a discount coupon of Rs 2,000 on all variants.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Key details

Realme stated that the Narzo 70 Turbo is a performance-centric smartphone designed to offer a smooth gaming experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip and paired with up to 12GB RAM, the smartphone includes a stainless steel vapour chamber cooling system to maintain optimal temperature. Additionally, the device features a GT Mode, which pushes frame rates to the maximum during gaming. The company claims that the smartphone can run select games at up to 90 frames per second.

More From This Section

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

RAM: 6GB / 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 45W

OS: Android 14-based realmeUI 5.0

Realme Buds N1: Key Details