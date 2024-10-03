Business Standard
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series goes on sale with launch offers: Details here

Samsung is offering bank cashback, upgrade bonus, and option for EMI on the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The tablets are now available for purchase online and at select retail stores

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Harsh Shivam
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 series is now available for purchase in India. Unlike the previous-generation series, which was available in three display options, the 2024 range of Android tablets from South Korean electronics maker are offered in two model: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Both the models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and boast an anti-reflective display coating for visual clarity. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is available with launch offers. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: India pricing

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 108,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 122,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 119,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (5G): Rs 133,999
Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 90,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 104,999
Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Availability

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is now available in India through Samsung’s website, Samsung Smart Cafes, and selected online and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Introductory Offers

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra buyers can avail of a Rs 15,000 cashback from select banks.
Galaxy Tab S10 Plus buyers are eligible for a Rs 14,000 cashback from select banks.
Samsung is also offering a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus on trade-in deals for older-generation devices. However, this offer cannot be combined with the cashback offer.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Specifications
  • Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective coating
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Cameras: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide (rear), 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide (front)
  • Battery: 11,200mAh, 45W wired charging
  • Connectivity: 5G (Sub 6), WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Durability: IP68, Enhanced Armor Aluminium
  • Speakers: Quad speaker setup
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Key Specifications
  • Display: 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2800 x 1752 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective coating
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Cameras: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide (rear), 12MP ultra-wide (front)
  • Battery: 10,090mAh, 45W wired charging
  • Connectivity: 5G (Sub 6), WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Durability: IP68, Enhanced Armor Aluminium
  • Speakers: Quad speaker setup

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

