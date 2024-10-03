Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series goes on sale with launch offers: Details here

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 series is now available for purchase in India. Unlike the previous-generation series, which was available in three display options, the 2024 range of Android tablets from South Korean electronics maker are offered in two model: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Both the models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and boast an anti-reflective display coating for visual clarity. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is available with launch offers. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: India pricing

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 108,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 122,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 119,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage (5G): Rs 133,999

Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 90,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage (5G): Rs 104,999

Colours: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Availability

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is now available in India through Samsung’s website, Samsung Smart Cafes, and selected online and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Introductory Offers

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra buyers can avail of a Rs 15,000 cashback from select banks.

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus buyers are eligible for a Rs 14,000 cashback from select banks.

Samsung is also offering a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus on trade-in deals for older-generation devices. However, this offer cannot be combined with the cashback offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective coating

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Cameras: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide (rear), 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide (front)

Battery: 11,200mAh, 45W wired charging

Connectivity: 5G (Sub 6), WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Durability: IP68, Enhanced Armor Aluminium

Speakers: Quad speaker setup

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Key Specifications