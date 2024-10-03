Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop launched: Check price and specs

Acer, a Taiwanese electronic maker, on October 3 launched the Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop in India. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, paired with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, the laptop has been specially designed for gaming, video editing, and 3D modelling. Moreover, there are artificial intelligence-powered features.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is priced at Rs 139,999 and is available on Acer's online store, Acermall exclusive outlets, and select retail stores, as well as on Flipkart and Amazon.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: Features

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 sports a 14.5-inch IPS display featuring a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, making it suitable for gaming, video editing, and 3D modelling. The laptop includes AI-powered features like Purifiedvoice 2.0 for noise reduction during meetings and gameplay. The inclusion of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technology helps upscale lower resolution graphics using AI.

For cooling, the laptop uses fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D Fan technology. It also features PredatorSense software, allowing users to adjust performance settings like fan speeds, power mode, and overclocking. Additionally, the laptop boasts a three-zone RGB backlit keyboard with customisable lighting options.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and includes Thunderbolt 4 ports for multi-device connectivity and fast data transfer. It also offers quick charging, allowing the device to charge up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes and up to 80 per cent in an hour with its 76W charging support.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: Specifications