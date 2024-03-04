Apple announces MacBook Air M3 in 13-inch, 15-inch display options: Details

Apple on March 4 announced the M3 chip-powered MacBook Air in 13-inch and 15-inch display options. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 114,900, and the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 134,900. Both are offered in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colours. The MacBook Air with M3 is now available for pre-order on Apple Store Online and retail stores in 28 countries and regions, including India, with availability starting from March 8, 2024.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, launched last year in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colours, gets a price cut and now starts at Rs 99,900 and Rs 89,900 for education.

“MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “From college students pursuing their degrees, to business users who need powerful productivity, or anyone who simply wants the unmatched combination of performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, all in a fanless design, the new MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best thin and light laptop.”

Apple MacBook Air with M3: What is new

Apple said the MacBook Air with M3 is up to 60 per cent faster than the model with the M1 chip. Touted by Apple as the world’s best consumer laptop for artificial intelligence, with 16-core Neural Engine on the M3, the MacBook Air is said to run optimised AI models, including large language models (LLMs) and diffusion models for image generation locally with great performance.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models feature thin and light design, up to 18 hours of battery life, Liquid Retina displays, and 2x faster internet connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E. Made of aluminium unibody, the new MacBook Air is offered in midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver colours.

The MacBook Air with M3 supports up to two external displays with the lid down. It has MagSafe charging and 2x Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both the models come with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and enhanced voice clarity on audio and video calls. The MacBook Air with M3 features a sound system with support for Spatial Audio along with Dolby Atmos.

Irrespective of the model you pick, the MacBook Air with M3 comes with a backlit Magic Keyboard that has a full-height function row with Touch ID.

MacBook Air M3: Price in India

MacBook Air M3 – 13-inch

Starts at Rs 114,900

For education: Rs 104,900

MacBook Air M3 – 15-inch