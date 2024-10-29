Apple launches Mac mini with smaller footprint, powered by M4 and M4 Pro

Apple has launched the M4 chips-powered Mac mini model, featuring a compact design. The company stated that the new Mac mini has a footprint of less than half that of the previous generation model. The Mac mini is available with a standard M4 chip, which features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Additionally, there is a model powered by the new M4 Pro chip, which boasts up to a 14-core CPU and up to a 20-core GPU. Both models are capable of running Apple’s suite of artificial intelligence features, referred to as Apple Intelligence.

Apple has also launched new Mac accessories with USB-C, including new Magic Keyboard models, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse, and Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable.

M4 Mac mini: Availability, price, and variants

The new Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips is now available for pre-order in India.

Mac mini with M4 chip: Rs 59,900 onwards

Mac mini with M4 Pro chip: Rs 1,49,900 onwards

Magic Keyboard: Rs 9,500

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: Rs 14,500

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad: Rs 17,500

Magic Trackpad: Rs 12,500

Magic Mouse: Rs 7,500

Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable: Rs 6,900

Mac mini M4: What is new

The Mac mini 2024 is half the size of the previous generation model, measuring 5-inch by 5-inch. Apple stated that this compact design has been made possible due to the power efficiency of Apple Silicon and a new thermal architecture for heat dissipation. The new Mac mini is also the first carbon-neutral Mac, made with over 50 per cent recycled content, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure.

In terms of performance, the Mac mini with M4 features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and now comes with a minimum of 16GB of unified memory. The Mac mini with M4 Pro features a CPU with up to 14 cores, comprising 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores, alongside a more powerful GPU with up to 20 cores. Additionally, the M4 Pro supports Thunderbolt 5, delivering data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s on the Mac mini, more than doubling the throughput of Thunderbolt 4.

The new Mac mini includes several connectivity ports, with front-facing ports for more convenient access. The model features two USB-C ports that support USB 3 and an audio jack on the front. On the back, the Mac mini with M4 includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the Mac mini with M4 Pro features three Thunderbolt 5 ports. The new Mac mini also comes with Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display. The M4-powered Mac mini can support up to two 6K displays and one 5K display, while the M4 Pro-powered Mac mini supports up to three 6K displays at 60Hz.