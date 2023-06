“The malicious code installed after infection had 24 commands,” Kaspersky was quoted as saying by the Washington Post. According to the report, there were commands such as removing passwords from Apple's Keychain, monitoring locations, and modifying or exporting files.

Apple has rolled out an urgent iOS 16.5.1 update for its iPhone customers. According to a report, the update includes a fix for a critical security flaw that had been used to exploit iPhones in Russia. Russian security software manufacturer Kaspersky Lab discovered the flaw. It stated that an iMessage with a malicious attachment was the method of the attack. The security company claims that the attacker can infect the user's device and run the code without seeing the message.