The company will also hold a one-day Flipkart Flash sale on July 7, giving potential buyers early access to the handheld. Asus has said that the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from the ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12 will receive a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000.

Asus on Wednesday announced that it will launch the ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7. The device was unveiled by the company earlier this year. Asus said the ROG Ally would revolutionise gaming in India’s esports community. Priced at Rs 69,990, the device will be available for purchase via Asus exclusive stores, Asus Eshop, and Flipkart beginning July 12.