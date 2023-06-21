Asus on Wednesday announced that it will launch the ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7. The device was unveiled by the company earlier this year. Asus said the ROG Ally would revolutionise gaming in India’s esports community. Priced at Rs 69,990, the device will be available for purchase via Asus exclusive stores, Asus Eshop, and Flipkart beginning July 12.
The company will also hold a one-day Flipkart Flash sale on July 7, giving potential buyers early access to the handheld. Asus has said that the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from the ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12 will receive a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000.
Asus ROG Ally: Specifications
The ROG Ally measures 280 x 111 x 21.2mm, weighs 608 grams, and has an aluminium chassis. The gaming console features a 7-inch FHD IPS screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, paired with Radeon GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, you get up to 512GB M.2 NVME Gen4 SSD, which is expandable though micro-SD.
The device runs on Windows 11. Users can also connect an external GPU with the console compatible with up to ROG XG Mobile, which boasts a GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU.
The device has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The portable gaming console is backed by a 40Wh battery and comes with fast charging support.