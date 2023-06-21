Home / Technology / Gadgets / Asus to launch ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7: Details

Asus to launch ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7: Details

Priced at Rs 69,990, the ROG Ally will be available for purchase via Asus exclusive stores, Asus Eshop, and Flipkart beginning July 12

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asus to launch ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7: Details

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 7:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asus on Wednesday announced that it will launch the ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7. The device was unveiled by the company earlier this year. Asus said the ROG Ally would revolutionise gaming in India’s esports community. Priced at Rs 69,990, the device will be available for purchase via Asus exclusive stores, Asus Eshop, and Flipkart beginning July 12.
The company will also hold a one-day Flipkart Flash sale on July 7, giving potential buyers early access to the handheld. Asus has said that the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from the ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12 will receive a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000.

Asus ROG Ally: Specifications
The ROG Ally measures 280 x 111 x 21.2mm, weighs 608 grams, and has an aluminium chassis. The gaming console features a 7-inch FHD IPS screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, paired with Radeon GPU and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, you get up to 512GB M.2 NVME Gen4 SSD, which is expandable though micro-SD.
The device runs on Windows 11. Users can also connect an external GPU with the console compatible with up to ROG XG Mobile, which boasts a GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU.

The device has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The portable gaming console is backed by a 40Wh battery and comes with fast charging support.

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus launches enterprise-centric laptops in ExpertBook series: Details here

Asus A5402 all-in-one desktop series launched in India: Know price, specs

Asus A5402 all-in-one desktop series launched in India: Know price, specs

Nothing Phone (2): Launch date, expected design, features and more

LG launches Gram series laptops, Ultra PC in India: Price, specs, and more

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Nothing schedules Phone (2) launch for July 11: Round-up on what to expect

Topics :AsusASUS ROGAsus gaming laptopsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story