Nothing Phone (2): Launch date, expected design, features and more

Nothing Phone (2) is all set to be launched at a global event next month, almost a year after the company introduced the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (1). The company has also announced the official launch date, which is 11 July 2023 at 8:30 PM IST, despite the high expectations for the upcoming Nothing phone.
With the event for the phone's launch a month away, it is anticipated that the new version will have improved design and specifications in addition to improved performance. Despite the fact that the company has yet to announce the phone's features, specifications, and price, a few anticipated renders of the upcoming device have appeared online, providing some insight into the features that Nothing Phone (2) will offer.
Nothing Phone (2): Design
Claimed renders of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) have been proactively displayed online. The leaked images show that the LED lights cover more of the phone's back panel, as reported. To give the camera module more "visual appeal," it is also possible to redesign the lighting components that surround it.
The smartphone is said to have curved edges so that users can have a better grip and feel it in their hands. Nothing Phone (2) is rumoured to be available in two colour options: black and white.
Nothing Phone (2): Features
The Nothing Phone (2) is reported to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a 4,700mAH battery. It might function with a custom UI on top based on Android 13.
Carl Pei, the chief executive officer of Nothing, previously stated that the Nothing Phone (2) will be "more premium" than the existing smartphone. In India, the phone is expected to cost around Rs 40,000. Pei has also said that the phone will be sold in the United States later this year.
Nothing Phone (2): Qualcomm processor
The processor for the Nothing Phone (2) has also been confirmed by Nothing. The tech company has said that it worked with Qualcomm to get the powerful Snapdragon processor for the phone. Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, according to the company's announcement.
Nothing Phone (2): India
The report says that Nothing India VP and GM Manu Sharma has claimed that the Phone (2) handset will be manufactured in India and sold here. Sharma stated in a statement that “Phone (2) will be manufactured in India - Tamil Nadu." The phones that are made in India will be used in India”.