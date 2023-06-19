Nothing Phone (2): Launch date, expected design, features and more

With the event for the phone's launch a month away, it is anticipated that the new version will have improved design and specifications in addition to improved performance. Despite the fact that the company has yet to announce the phone's features, specifications, and price, a few anticipated renders of the upcoming device have appeared online, providing some insight into the features that Nothing Phone (2) will offer.

Nothing Phone (2) is all set to be launched at a global event next month, almost a year after the company introduced the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (1). The company has also announced the official launch date, which is 11 July 2023 at 8:30 PM IST, despite the high expectations for the upcoming Nothing phone.