HP has launched the OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1 AI PC in India, powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors (Core Ultra Series 2). These processors feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for on-device AI workloads. The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip leverages this hardware to provide tools for improving video quality, battery life, and more, targeting users focused on creation and productivity.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip: Price and Variants

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC Ultra 7: Starting at Rs 1,81,999

Colours: Eclipse Grey and Atmospheric Blue



HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC Ultra 9: Starting at Rs 1,91,999

Colours: Atmospheric Blue



HP OmniBook Ultra Flip: Availability and Offers



Both models are now available in India on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, as well as at select offline stores. Customers purchasing until October 31 will receive Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements at no additional cost. Additionally, a no-cost EMI plan of up to 18 months is available through Bajaj Finance.



HP OmniBook Ultra Flip: Details



The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display. It supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The laptop can seamlessly switch between laptop, tablet, and tent modes, enhancing its utility. It also features a haptic touchpad and a built-in 9MP camera with AI enhancements for improved video conferencing.

ALSO READ: ASUS ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip launching on Nov 19: Details Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processor (Series 2) with a dedicated AI engine, the laptop offers up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD for storage. It's 64Wh battery provides up to 21 hours of local video playback time. For connectivity, the laptop includes multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.



HP OmniBook Ultra Flip: AI Features



Apart from exclusive AI features from Microsoft’s Copilot Plus PC platform, The OmniBook Ultra Flip integrates HP’s own suite of AI-powered tools. This includes the HP Wolf Security platform, which utilises a physical security chip for data protection and cybersecurity. The laptop also includes McAfee Smart AI Deepfake Detector, capable of detecting AI-generated audio to alert users of possible misinformation.